Petition filed to rename Lee High School after Miss Sadie
By Mykal Vincent | June 29, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 1:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The letters that spell out “Lee” are still physically on the sign in front of the high school, on a street by the same name, but they won’t be there forever; possibly not much longer at all.

A digital petition was launched on Change.org to drum up support in favor of renaming Lee High School after civil rights activist and Baton Rouge icon, Sadie Roberts-Joseph. To sign the online petition, click here.

The school board created a renaming committee to hear proposals for new names. You can fill out the official public survey here.

“Renaming a school that can help with healing seems a fitting tribute to a woman who had a vision of unity for her beloved city,” petition organizer Rev. Alexis Anderson writes. “It’s time for a change East Baton Rouge Parish!”

The school’s principal says plans to have crews remove Lee’s name were delayed last week due to weather.

This comes little more than a week after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously to remove the Confederate general’s name from the school amid a growing national outcry for racial and social equality.

The committee will hold a public forum on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at 1022 S Foster Dr.

