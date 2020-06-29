Petition filed to rename Lee High School after Miss Sadie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The letters that spell out “Lee” are still physically on the sign in front of the high school, on a street by the same name, but they won’t be there forever; possibly not much longer at all.
A digital petition was launched on Change.org to drum up support in favor of renaming Lee High School after civil rights activist and Baton Rouge icon, Sadie Roberts-Joseph. To sign the online petition, click here.
The school board created a renaming committee to hear proposals for new names. You can fill out the official public survey here.
“Renaming a school that can help with healing seems a fitting tribute to a woman who had a vision of unity for her beloved city,” petition organizer Rev. Alexis Anderson writes. “It’s time for a change East Baton Rouge Parish!”
The school’s principal says plans to have crews remove Lee’s name were delayed last week due to weather.
This comes little more than a week after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously to remove the Confederate general’s name from the school amid a growing national outcry for racial and social equality.
The committee will hold a public forum on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at 1022 S Foster Dr.
