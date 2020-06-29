Pelicans analyst Antonio Daniels weighs in on playoff chances and more

“I completely understand that thought process. If you talk to fans, fans will always tell you that, ‘Professional sports is my escape from reality.' Think about that says in this country’s climate right now. Your escape from reality means there’s something in your reality that you want to get away from, that you don’t want to deal with. ‘I would rather watch LeBron. I would rather watch Zion. I would rather watch Giannis.' What players are saying is, ‘That’s great and all, but we don’t want you to lose sight of what’s really, really important. And that’s changing the social climate of our country. That’s something I truly, truly respect. And I’m behind those players 100 percent.”