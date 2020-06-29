Nicholls St. names former football player, coach Jonathan ‘JT’ Terrell as new athletic director

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - More than 20 years after Jonathan “JT” Terrell competed for Nicholls State as a student-athlete, he’s returned to his alma mater as its new athletic director.
Terrell is taking over a program that has continued to achieve new heights, both on and off the field.
He is the university’s first-ever African American athletic director, an achievement not lost on the father of four.
“This is great; there’s a lot of shoulders lifted me to here,” Terrell told HTV 10 - KFOL in a recent interview. “We had players that were ... first African American players ... Gerald Butler, he was my cousin, in the Hall of Fame in Atlanta. To be standing here after what he endured being the first African American player [has] been a blessing, really excited.”
Terrell played quarterback and wide receiver for the Colonels from 1993-96. He then returned to Nicholls to coach the quarterbacks during the 2004 season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.