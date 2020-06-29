Mayor Cantrell to appoint members to Street Renaming Commission; aims to change streets, monuments that honor white supremacists

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she plans to name two people to the city’s Street Renaming Commission which will aim to get rid of parks, streets, and monuments that celebrate white supremacists.
This comes as some street names are already in the process of being changed.
The renaming commission was officially formed just two weeks ago, but Jefferson Davis Parkway is already in the process of being changed and will soon be named after former Xavier University president Norman C. Francis.
This comes as some local companies like Dixie Beer are also in the process of changing their name.
City leaders say this is just a start to addressing the larger systemic problems in areas like education, health care, and labor.
The Commission will consist of nine members with each Council member appointing one member who must have a formal or informal background of the history and geography of New Orleans. Mayor Cantrell and the City Planning Commission will appoint the remaining two members.
The Commission will serve for a full calendar year with the responsibility for making the following recommendations:
- A list of streets, parks, and places that should be renamed, accompanied by a detailed explanation.
- A proposed list of replacement names for each recommended street, park, or place, accompanied by a detailed explanation.
- A process to facilitate both educating residents and receiving public feedback on the proposed changes.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.