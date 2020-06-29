Greensburg police officer accused of sexual battery of a juvenile

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say they have arrested an officer with the Greensburg Police Department on several charges relating to the alleged sexual battery of a juvenile.
Trooper Jeremy Price says detectives with LSP’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation in May when they learned of accusations that Officer Cauy Christopher Phillips, 20, of Amite, had “inappropriately battered a juvenile in a sexual way.”
Phillips was arrested Monday, June 29, and booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
