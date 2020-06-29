FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steam machine

By Diane Deaton | June 29, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:24 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Monday out-the-door is a sticky, steamy one.

Temperatures starting out in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s with an EARLY morning feels like temp in the mid 80°s.

Otherwise, we’re looking partly cloudy skies today. It will be hot and humid, only a 20% - 30% coverage of showers/storms, an afternoon high in the low to mid 90°s. 

Overnight, quiet and muggy – a low of 75.

Tuesday, not much change – staying hot and humid and not much rainfall, isolated mainly afternoon showers – a high of 94°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.