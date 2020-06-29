FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steam machine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Monday out-the-door is a sticky, steamy one.
Temperatures starting out in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s with an EARLY morning feels like temp in the mid 80°s.
Otherwise, we’re looking partly cloudy skies today. It will be hot and humid, only a 20% - 30% coverage of showers/storms, an afternoon high in the low to mid 90°s.
Overnight, quiet and muggy – a low of 75.
Tuesday, not much change – staying hot and humid and not much rainfall, isolated mainly afternoon showers – a high of 94°.
