FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, muggy, dry pattern returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is absolutely no doubting the return of Gulf humidity over the last few days.
Dew point temperatures have been running in the mid to upper 70s for most of the last three days. Remember, the dew point temperature is a measure of the amount of moisture (invisible water vapor) in the air. Historically, Baton Rouge dew points average in the low 70s during late June. With recent dew points running in the mid to upper 70s, that 4° to 5° increase above average translates into a 10% to 15% increase in the amount of water vapor in the air. In simple terms, muggy is normal for June in our region, but the current humidity is just downright oppressive.
While the humidity is high, most of the WAFB area has been running a little on the dry side recently in terms of rainfall. That trend is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Set rain chances at 20% or less for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All three days will open with muggy mornings with daybreak temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Unfortunately, those low 90s will feel like 100s given the humidity. If you will be spending much time outdoors this week, be extra careful in the heat.
Hazy, mostly cloudy skies will be the rule for the next couple of days as a second plume of Saharan dust rolls into the region. While this plume is not expected to be quite as thick as last week’s surge of dust, those with respiratory issues should try to limit their outdoor time beginning Tuesday and extending through Thursday.
The dust will thin by Friday as rain chances start to rise. Scattered showers and storms return Friday, with rain likely Saturday, July 4 and Sunday. Most of the rains all three days will be of the afternoon/early evening variety with the activity subsiding through the evening hours. Widespread severe weather is not a concern and while localized downpours can be expected, significant flooding is not an issue.
The First Alert extended outlook for next week calls for rain likely Monday and Tuesday, with scattered rains Wednesday and Thursday. Based on the current guidance, most WAFB neighborhoods will have received between 1″ and 2″ of rain by the middle of next week, with locally higher totals.
In the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas, but neither is a threat for the Gulf of Mexico. A poorly defined tropical wave well to the east of the Lesser Antilles is currently given just a 10% chance of development over the next five days by the NHC. An area of low pressure is expected to form off the coast of the Carolinas Tuesday and track to the northeast. The NHC is giving that forecasted low a 20% chance for development over the next five days, but the system is expected to remain well offshore of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.