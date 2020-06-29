FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, muggy, dry pattern returns

In the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas, but neither is a threat for the Gulf of Mexico. A poorly defined tropical wave well to the east of the Lesser Antilles is currently given just a 10% chance of development over the next five days by the NHC. An area of low pressure is expected to form off the coast of the Carolinas Tuesday and track to the northeast. The NHC is giving that forecasted low a 20% chance for development over the next five days, but the system is expected to remain well offshore of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.