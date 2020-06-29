Big Buddy program offers kids a free virtual summer camp experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big Buddy is providing a virtual Summer Experience for children in grades K-8.
The camp is free to everyone who registers and all supplies and materials are provided weekly at pick up locations throughout Baton Rouge.
Participants will be able to choose one of four supply pick-up locations upon registration at www.bigbuddyprogram.org.
Activities for the experience will include arts & crafts, experiments, STEAM activities and various outlets for creativity though music, arts, dance and more. All activities are virtual, free and open to the public regardless of geographic location, however, only those with the ability to pick up supplies here in Baton Rouge will receive the free weekly supply packs.
