Baton Rouge political action committee calls for resignation of school board member, Connie Bernard

“On behalf of the FuturePAC Board, we are calling for East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard to resign and expressing our support for the people of District 8 seeking to recall Ms. Bernard should she refuse to do so. FuturePAC gives businesses a voice to support candidates who foster greater economic outcomes for the Capital Region. We want Baton Rouge to be a place that demonstrates its optimism and care for one another, including to those watching across the country, and that does not condone damaging language and behavior from an elected official charged with responsibility for our children.