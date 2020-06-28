SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Madison Prep Chargers round out the first two weeks of Sportsline Summer Camp stops at south Louisiana high school football programs.
“Getting to the quarterfinals the last two years has been hard; it’s been a tough out,” said head coach Landry Williams. “But hopefully, we can put it together this year and close it out with a state championship.”
It’s been four years since the Chargers finished runners up to Sterlington in the 2016 championship game, but since that point, the team has had quality seasons in the three years since, with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances the last two seasons.
If any of the Madison Prep players got in the habit of sleeping in a little during the pandemic, those days are over.
“The first group comes in right about 5:30 a.m. to close to 10 o’clock in the morning and we do that every day, four days a week. We start off in the morning lifting weights and, after that, do a lot of fieldwork - the sandbags, push the sled,” Williams added.
When the Chargers finally suit up and play a game, they’ll gladly follow the lead of junior quarterback Zeon Criss, who is now entering his third year as the starter. Senior wide receiver Terrell Raby provides Criss a dynamic weapon to throw to while No. 8 Benjamin Stewart and No. 6 Myles Poullard plan to give the Chargers what they need on the ground.
