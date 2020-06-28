Rain hard to come by until end of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather pattern will stay hot, muggy, and mainly dry to close out June and for the first few days of July.
Rain chances will range between 10% and 30% Monday through Thursday.
Another plume of Saharan Dust is expected to arrive late Tuesday and not exit until late Thursday. This next plume of dust is not expected to be as concentrated (thick) as the previous plume.
We will need to monitor air quality for possible impacts for those people with breathing sensitivities.
Once the dust exits, a storm system will be dropping into the SE U.S. from the north.
This “cut-off” low will bring likely rain chances back to the area as we move into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The good news is that no one particular day will be a total washout, but if you have outdoor plans you’ll need to keep a close eye on our free First Alert Weather App to track the off-and-on showers and storms.
The additional clouds and rain should help keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s into next week.
