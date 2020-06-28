MISSING: Man with autism, health issues that require medication last seen in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Jason Wayne Nettles, 34, was last seen Saturday, June 27, leaving a family member’s residence in Baker, walking east on Groom Road near the intersection of Plank Road.
Anyone who has any information on Nettles’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department by calling 225-775-6000 ext. 1.
Nettles is autistic and has numerous other health issues that require medication which he has not taken in several days, family says.
He is described as a white male who is about 6′1 in height and weighs 230 pounds. His eyes and hair are brown in color.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short sleeve shirt & blue jeans.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.