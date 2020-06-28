FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, muggy, & mainly dry to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat and humidity will be the big weather story as we start a new week.
Afternoon highs will reach the low 90°s with feels like temperatures at or above 100° during the peak afternoon heat. Stay hydrated and take breaks in shade or inside A/C if you have extended outdoor plans.
Rain won’t be much of an issue as rain chances remain slight (20-30%) through Thursday.
Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to impact the local area for the middle of the week Wednesday and Thursday. This plume won’t be as thick/concentrated as the previous plume.
Still those with breathing sensitivities should monitor local air quality during those days.
A wetter weather pattern is forecast to take shape as we move into the 4th of July weekend. An area of low pressure will drop south and stall across a portion of the SE U.S.
This low will allow for off and on showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday and continuing into the start of next week.
4th of July Saturday won’t be a wash out, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky or our free First Alert Weather App if you have outdoor plans.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.