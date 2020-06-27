Twelve reports of instability, including head and toe injuries lead to bench recall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Furniture Connexion announced a recall for about 5,400 of its Modavari Forrest Live Edge benches sold between December of 2017 and March of 2020.
The company said it received 12 reports of tipping, including two separate reports of a head and toe injury.
Buyers can receive a free repair kit for their bench by calling 971-420-8258.
The information below can be used to identify the benches
The model number, LE6, is printed on the carton. The bench has a solid wood top and two metal legs. It is 60 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 18 inches high.
The wooden top is a natural finish and the leg color is gunmetal.
