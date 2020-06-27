SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 13 for the Sportsline Summer Camp tour around high school football in the Capital area was with the Istrouma Indians.
“From scratch” is exactly where Istrouma head coach Jeremy Gradney, his staff, and the student-athletes started three years ago, prior to the 2017 season when the Indians started on the path back to playing varsity football once again for the first time since 2013.
It’s been a grind but the Indians have made a ton of progress. In their first varsity season last year, they went 4-7 and made the playoffs.
They ended up losing in the first round but what was impressive about that squad is after dropping its first five games of the year, Istrouma won four of the last five by an average margin of 29 points per game.
Also of note, they lost on the road at Plaquemine by just two points.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.