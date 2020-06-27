FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Improving air quality this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The plume of Saharan dust we’ve been talking a lot about lately has begun to exit the local area. This will allow steady improvement in terms of air quality through the weekend.
People with breathing issues (i.e. bronchitis, asthma, emphysema) will have a chance to get outdoors. The weekend will be very muggy highlighted by feels like temperatures climbing into the upper 90°s Saturday and Sunday.
Actual air temperatures will be below normal Saturday and Sunday thanks to cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Rain chances over the weekend won’t be too impressive.
We’ll dodge a few thundershowers each day mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay hot and conditions will be muggy for the upcoming work week.
Rain chances will remain 30-40% through Thursday. By Friday a cut-off low pressure system is expected to stall somewhere over the Southeastern U.S.
Where exactly this low centers itself will determine how wet we get to end the week.
For now the forecast reflects the low moving close enough to South Louisiana to allow for widespread and likely rain coverage to end the week and for the start of the following week.
With these higher rain chances, afternoon temperatures may only reach the mid to upper 80°s.
