FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy start to next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be a very uncomfortable next few days thanks to high humidity levels.
The muggy air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, unfortunately.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 90s for the first half of next week with feels like temperatures breaking into the triple digits during the heat of the afternoon.
Stay hydrated and take breaks inside air conditioning if at all possible.
We’ll dodge a few pop-up, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.
Rain chances will be pretty typical summertime stuff staying widely scattered in nature.
Our next plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive by the middle of the week (Wednesday/Thursday).
This plume of dust won’t be as concentrated as the previous plume was. But, it still could cause issues with air quality while also keeping things mainly dry.
Once the dust exits by Thursday, a storm system will stall to our north.
This storm system will bring a likely chance for rain to the forecast for Friday and unfortunately July Fourth, Saturday.
At this time Saturday doesn’t look to be a total wash out, but the local area will see off-and-on showers and a few t-storms.
As a result of the soggy end of week forecast, we should see a break from the heat, but not necessarily from the humidity.
Rainfall totals should average between 0.5 and 1.5 inches which will be manageable.
