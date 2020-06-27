Fall, entrapment, and strangulation hazards all reported for recalled strollers

The recalled strollers violate the Federal Standard for Carriages and Strollers, officials said. A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, posing a fall hazard to children. Pictured are models BB4613 (Top right), BB4476 (left), BB4690 (bottom right) (Source: CPSC)