Teen missing from WBR since Wednesday

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Jason Strebeck, 16, was last seen in West Baton Rouge Parish late Wednesday, June 24.
Detectives say his last known location could be near Erwinville or in Baton Rouge.
He was last seen dressed in green camo shorts, a dark blue tee-shirt, and navy-blue athletic slides.
Strebeck’s hair is reddish-pink in color and styled very short on the sides and longer on top.
Anyone who has any information concerning the whereabouts of Jason is urged to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Briant Landry, or Detective Chris Conaway by calling 225-490-8599.
