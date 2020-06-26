SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As high school football programs around the state get into the routine of summer workouts, the 9Sports team is continuing its annual tradition of Sportsline Summer Camp and working its way through team previews.
Stop No. 12 was with the Glen Oaks Panthers.
At this point last year, we were probably sitting at seven or eight players,” said head coach Sean Beauchamp. “As you see now, we’re up to about 30 or 32 players. Of course, we’re separated into groups. We’re trying to do exactly that, the culture change, and it all starts with what we’re doing over the summer.”
“We’re working; we’re holding each other accountable for each and every thing,” added senior linebacker Jarrius Snerl. “So, we’re learning from our old mistakes and trying to better ourselves.”
Glen Oaks trying to improve on a 1-9 record in 2019. The Panthers’ lone win was a 14-8 victory over Thrive Academy in the third week of the season.
