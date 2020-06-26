Services provided by American Legion at risk as funding dries up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Legion in Baton Rouge, an organization focused on serving U.S. veterans, is operating with a much tighter budget after donations have slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post 38 in Baton Rouge has helped veterans fight back against homelessness, providing the funding necessary to get them help and into transitional housing.
It typically relies on donations and the money raised through renting out its facility for events, but as the shutdowns continue, those dollars have become fewer and fewer.
“The only thing we have is dues coming in,” said Commander Gerard Ruth. “It’s all going out and nothing’s coming in right now.”
The organization is asking for help to keep the lights on and continue the services it provides.
To donate, Commander Ruth asks you to send checks to or drop money off at the American Legion Nicholson Post 38. Checks should be sent to:
- 151 S Wooddale Blvd.
- Baton Rouge, LA
- 70806
Those with questions or who are interested in donating in other ways should call 225-922-8826.
