Second shooting of the night reported in Baton Rouge
By Rachael Thomas | June 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 8:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second shooting in one day has been reported in Baton Rouge.

Emergency officials say this one happened Friday, June 26 around 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Cezanne Avenue between Lobdell Boulevard and N Ardenwood Drive.

One person was reportedly shot in the leg.

No other information is available. We will update this story when we know more.

