Second shooting of the night reported in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second shooting in one day has been reported in Baton Rouge.
Emergency officials say this one happened Friday, June 26 around 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Cezanne Avenue between Lobdell Boulevard and N Ardenwood Drive.
One person was reportedly shot in the leg.
No other information is available. We will update this story when we know more.
