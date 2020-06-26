Pelicans set to face Utah when NBA season resumes; remaining schedule released

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The NBA and ESPN announced Friday, June 26 that New Orleans will resume its 2019-20 regular season on Thursday, July 30, against the Utah Jazz in Orlando.
The Pelicans (28-36) will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. for that first game. Below is the remaining schedule:
All times Central (national TV in parentheses)
- Thursday, July 30 vs. Utah, 5:30 (TNT)
- Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. LA Clippers, 5 (ESPN)
- Monday, Aug. 3 vs. Memphis, 5:30 (ESPN)
- Thursday, Aug. 6 vs. Sacramento, 12:30 (NBA TV)
- Friday, Aug. 7 vs. Washington, 7
- Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. San Antonio, 2 (ABC)
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento, 8 (TNT)
- Thursday, Aug. 13 vs. Orlando, TBD
