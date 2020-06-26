New sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish sworn in

New sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish sworn in
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux is sworn in Friday, June 26 by his father, Clarence Thibodeaux, and retired Supreme Court Justice Kitty Kimball. (Source: Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux)
By WAFB Staff | June 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 9:05 PM

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, June 26, Pointe Coupee Parish has a new sheriff in town.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux (Source: Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux)

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday evening at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse. Thibodeaux beat out longtime former sheriff, Bud Torres, during the 2019 election.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and his kids, Jolie (left) and Rene Jr. (right)
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and his kids, Jolie (left) and Rene Jr. (right) (Source: Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux)

Thibodeaux tells WAFB he wants to bridge the gap between the community and the sheriff’s office, unite all the police departments in the parish, and bring more juvenile programs to the kids of the parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.