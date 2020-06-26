New sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish sworn in

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, June 26, Pointe Coupee Parish has a new sheriff in town.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday evening at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse. Thibodeaux beat out longtime former sheriff, Bud Torres, during the 2019 election.
Thibodeaux tells WAFB he wants to bridge the gap between the community and the sheriff’s office, unite all the police departments in the parish, and bring more juvenile programs to the kids of the parish.
