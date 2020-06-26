LSU announces changes to fall semester due to COVID-19

Please remember that the pandemic is not over yet, and in fact, is now impacting college students at a higher rate than before. You may have heard that several popular night spots near LSU have had to close recently, due to the number of confirmed cases among employees and patrons. Please be vigilant and wear face coverings, and please practice physical distancing and hand washing. We want our fall semester to be as normal as possible, but we all play a role in making that happen. Following CDC and state guidelines now will help us avoid spikes in cases that could negatively affect how we operate this fall.”