The link between Saharan dust and Thursday’s severe weather in Baton Rouge area

The SAL is a layer of warm, dry air filled with dust that’s typically located about one to three miles above the ground. You’ve seen it if you’ve been outside and it has been clearly evident on some of WAFB’s Sky9 cameras. The SAL develops when weather disturbances moving across the Sahara Desert produce strong winds and loft large amounts of dust into the atmosphere. The same prevailing winds that often steer tropical disturbances from the west coast of Africa across the Atlantic can sometimes carry these plumes of dust thousands of miles westward through the Caribbean and toward the United States. According to NOAA, the SAL typically peaks from late June through mid-August and moves over the Atlantic every three to five days. However, only larger SAL events, such as the one experienced this week, produce noticeable impacts in the U.S.