FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend expected, but active storms not anticipated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds and Saharan dust blocked most of the sunshine through the day, yet Friday afternoon temperatures still managed to get up to near 90° across much of the WAFB viewing area.
Then factor in the abundant low-level Gulf moisture for a serious case of the “muggies” and you end up with afternoon heat index readings (“feels like” temperatures) that reached the upper 90s to near 100° for many WAFB neighborhoods.
It looks like the dust did help limit Friday showers, as expected, and what few rains that develop will end early in the evening. The area will stay dry through the night and into Saturday morning. Computer models suggest local dust concentrations will begin to thin overnight and into Saturday, with the core of the dust plume shifting east during the day. Air quality should improve through the weekend, especially after a few rounds of showers and storms.
Skies will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy through the night and into Saturday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge. Unlike the relatively dry Friday, however, afternoon showers and storms will return for Saturday. Set rain chances at 50% for the day with highs in the upper 80s for most of the region.
While the Storm Team does not anticipate an active afternoon, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center does have much of the area under a low-end Marginal Risk for severe storms Saturday.
The weather settles down Saturday evening into Saturday night, with another muggy start Sunday morning. Set rain chances Sunday at 50% to 60%, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Like Saturday, Sunday’s rains will be mainly of the afternoon and early evening variety. Once again, the Storm Team cannot rule out one or two strong storms Sunday, but severe weather does not appear to be serious concern.
Most of the WAFB region can expect less than 1″ of rain over the weekend, although isolated totals of 1″ to 2″ can be expected where slow-moving thunderstorms pass.
The forecast for next week reads much the same each day. Morning lows will run in the low to mid 70s for the capital area, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° all week long. The Storm Team is currently setting daily rain chances at 40% to 50% from Monday through Wednesday, then nudging those numbers up to 50% to 60% for Thursday through the following weekend. As is typical in summer, virtually all of the rain activity will be the afternoon/evening variety.
While the Saharan dust has been a bit of a nuisance, it does provide one benefit: it’s all quiet in the tropics and it currently looks to stay that way through the next seven days or more.
