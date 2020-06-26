FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend expected, but active storms not anticipated

The forecast for next week reads much the same each day. Morning lows will run in the low to mid 70s for the capital area, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° all week long. The Storm Team is currently setting daily rain chances at 40% to 50% from Monday through Wednesday, then nudging those numbers up to 50% to 60% for Thursday through the following weekend. As is typical in summer, virtually all of the rain activity will be the afternoon/evening variety.