FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limit outdoor activities due to Saharan Dust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few areas of light rain showing up this morning on First Alert Doppler radar but wet weather will not be an issue today.
The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for particulates related to the Saharan Dust. Please limit outdoor activities.
Otherwise, we’re looking at a cloudy, hazy June day with potty to isolated showers and a high in the upper 80°s.
Overnight, cloudy and muggy with a low in the mid 70°s.
Tomorrow and again Sunday, it’s a return to scattered showers and storms (LOW-END RISK for severe weather Saturday) – basically, a 50% to 60% coverage both days – highs in the upper 80°s.
