Community leaders to participate in National HIV Testing Day Event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, June 27, community leaders will be participating in CareSouth Medical and Dental’s National HIV Testing Day Event.
The event will be at their Baton Rouge location, 3140 Florida Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
The first 25 residents to take the test will receive a $25 gift card or a $25 Uber Coupon.
During the event, CareSouth will be offering free HIV testing to encourage everyone to get tested and know their status.
Community leaders that will be participating will also take the test as part of an effort to help destigmatize the disease.
“Testing is the only way to know your status so we want to encourage everyone to take control of their health to help make our community better,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere.
Testing will include a confidential, finger prick blood test, and pre-counseling and post counseling.
Results will be available immediately.
Community leaders expected to attend are:
Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker
Metro Councilman LaMont Cole
Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle
EBR School Board Member Tramelle Howard
EBR School Board Member Dadrius Lanus
City Court Judge Yvette Alexander
City Constable Terrica Williams
Chi Joseph-Franklin, President, Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.,
Dr. Tamiara Wade, President, 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge
Dr. Angela Machen, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge African American Museum
Louisiana has the fifth highest rate of AIDS cases. African Americans, especially Black women, are most at risk, accounting for the majority of newly diagnosed HIV and AIDS cases.
