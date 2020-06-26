Explicit, racist hack during online public meeting, leads BREC to involve FBI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system, BREC, will contact the FBI to investigate an explicit hack of its online public meeting Thursday, June 25.
Seconds before BREC’s leadership was set to vote on the removal on controversial East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard from its ranks, a racist audio hack interrupted the meeting.
That audio contained the phrase “F---- all those N-------.”
Folks who watched the meeting online said they witnessed lewd drawings and pornographic videos replace the live video feed as part of the hack.
All feeds of the meeting were immediately ended. The commission briefly began a new feed to quickly vote and hurried to end the live feeds again to prevent another hack.
BREC was using the video platform Zoom to hold its meeting. Zoom has been subject to similar hacks in the past.
Read BREC full statement below:
“We are profoundly sorry for the graphic images seen during our Commission meeting last night (June 25).
Our IT Department immediately launched an internal investigation which found the Zoom platform was breached by over 50 zoom accounts utilizing sophisticated measures to conceal their identities.
The accounts had the appearance of originating in countries all throughout the world and showed signs of being one of the sophisticated, automated attacks that has been plaguing public organizations all throughout the nation, and even locally, that are using the Zoom platform to conduct public meetings as a result of COVID-19.
While we are deeply disappointed the incident occurred, we were able to restart the meeting without further issue and complete the Commission’s agenda.
Our IT department is currently gathering information about the incident and determining the proper FBI Cyber Crime officials to report the details.
No other BREC internal or customer systems were affected by the incident.”
