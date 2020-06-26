BRCC announces fall reopening plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the state continues to deal with the growing COVID-19 threat and the uncertainty regarding future timelines, Baton Rouge Community College is introducing special changes that will allow the college to continue offering the same great educational and support opportunities for students during the Fall 2020 semester. BRCC is eliminating non-resident fees and suspending online fees for students this fall. A bevy of institutional aid awards are also available, and there is no application fee for new students to enroll. The elimination of non-resident fees will save full-time students more than $2000 and full-time online non-resident students approximately $2500. This means out-of-state students will be charged approximately half of the cost over last year.
“We are aware that many members of our community will need BRCC more than ever after dealing with the repercussions from COVID-19,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “We hope that by eliminating some of the financial burden, we can be a key partner in assisting people with getting the necessary training and credentials to begin their careers or continue their studies. As an accredited institution of higher learning, this incredible offer allows students to take courses here at BRCC that are transferrable to their home institution.”
BRCC is also introducing special changes that will allow the college to continue offering the same great educational and support opportunities for students. BRCC will offer general education courses through online synchronous (live instruction) and asynchronous (attend on your schedule) classes, while Technical Education and Nursing and Allied Health classes, along with some labs, will be offered through a hybrid design, where students will complete some coursework online and attend some face-to-face classes on campus in a sanitized environment, while practicing social distancing and wearing masks. The college will continue to offer support for students with technology needs, and student services will remain online through the Virtual Student Center.
There will also be changes to placement testing as new students who were previously required to take the Accuplacer exam will now be given a self-directed placement option upon enrolling to Baton Rouge Community College. Details will be shared with these students after they apply for admission.
All registration and enrollment processes for the fall semester will be handled online. Students can visit www.mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823 for questions and information.
The Fall 2020 semester also offers the following institutional aid initiatives:
- Enroll in 15 hours and earn a $600 institutional award
- Enroll in 12 hours in a hands-on technical program and earn a $600 institutional award
- Enter the Work Ready U Program at BRCC and concurrently enroll in 6 credit hours to earn a $500 institutional award
- Complete the HISET with BRCC and earn a $500 institutional award towards enrollment in the next semester
Fall classes start August 17. There are four fall sessions available: The 15-Week Semester (Aug. 17 to Dec. 5), The 1st 7-Week Semester (Aug. 17 to Oct. 7), The 12-Week Semester (Sept. 8 to Dec. 5), and the 2nd 7-Week (Oct. 12 to Dec. 5). Registration is available at MyBRCC.edu.
