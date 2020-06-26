BRCC announces fall reopening plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the state continues to deal with the growing COVID-19 threat and the uncertainty regarding future timelines, Baton Rouge Community College is introducing special changes that will allow the college to continue offering the same great educational and support opportunities for students during the Fall 2020 semester. BRCC is eliminating non-resident fees and suspending online fees for students this fall. A bevy of institutional aid awards are also available, and there is no application fee for new students to enroll. The elimination of non-resident fees will save full-time students more than $2000 and full-time online non-resident students approximately $2500. This means out-of-state students will be charged approximately half of the cost over last year.