Baton Rouge organizations helping single moms to buy groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are struggling to feed their families, but especially single moms.
“So this is one small way to give back to these moms, let them know they’re see that they’re a valuable part of our community. Also, in teaching them healthy ways to eat so at long-term, we are looking at their health,” said Jennifer Maggio, CEO of The Life of a Single Mom.
Maggio’s program has helped countless single moms in the Baton Rouge area. Now, she’s partnering with the Capital Area United Way WOMEN UNITED to feed Baton Rouge’s single moms and their families during the COVID-19 crisis, making sure they and their children are accounted for.
“We’ve seen the difference for these moms. These moms do everything for everybody else and many times don’t think of themselves, and so we want to make sure during this time of crisis that they don’t have to worry about how much the vegetables cost. A lot of times, the fresh produce and the fresh meat are the hardest things for single moms to purchase because they’re the most expensive,” said United Way member, Michelle Hardy.
The food packages can feed a family of four for up to a week. The packages will also include a gift card to buy more groceries in the future, as well as other resources, such as financial education materials and info about health and wellness courses.
“Our community needs us, and it is our responsibility to get out into the community and see what’s needed, lift people up, lend a hand, and do what we can,” Hardy said.
The organizations are accepting donations online here.
The goal is to help provide more produce for moms and their families. If single moms are interested in registering for these packages, they can call The Life of a Single Mom at 225-341-8055. The produce packages will start being distributed in mid-July and there will be pickup locations and delivery options if needed.
