Baton Rouge doctors share thoughts about increased risk of COVID-19 for pregnant women
By Lester Duhé | June 26, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 9:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women may be more at risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 than those who are not expecting.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with a specialist at Woman’s Hospital, who says right now, he’s not really seeing too many cases of complications with COVID-19 among pregnant women. He says simply because a woman may be experiencing other conditions while pregnant, doesn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 is the reason they’re in the hospital.

