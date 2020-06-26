Anonymously report businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines

If you see a business not complying with health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, use the pictured information to contact officials. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | June 26, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 1:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome meet with the media on Friday, June 26 to provide an update on COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Over the last week of June EBR has seen an increase in 326 new cases of COVID-19, compared to the last week of May when the amount of cases was only about half.

Mayor Broome continued to state that we as a community are not doing enough to slow down the spread, and we need to do a better job of following instructions.

“It’s very simple to just follow instructions,” Broome said. “Practice good hygiene, social distance and wear face coverings.”

Businesses also need to do a better job and lead by example. That need to ensure that all employees are wearing face coverings.

If you see a business not complying with health guidelines; by not providing hand sanitizer stations, practicing proper social distancing, and not wearing face coverings, you can report them anonymously by calling 225-389-8875 or online at brla.gov/covidreport.

