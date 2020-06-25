Two women accused of terrorizing turn themselves in to authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they arrested two women Thursday, June 25 in connection with a December 2019 incident after they turned themselves in with the assistance of their attorney.
Anne Rolfes was charged with terrorizing and Katherine McIntosh was charged with principal to terrorizing. Both women were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and released on bond Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, police say they communicated with Rolfes and McIntosh’s attorney to arrange for the two women to turn themselves in.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a police department spokesperson says the charges stem from a Dec. 11, 2019, incident in which officers responded to a report of a suspicious package left on the porch of a Baton Rouge home.
Investigators say there was a note on top of the package that indicated the package should not be open because its contents could be hazardous. Coppola says hazmat crews were called to help investigate the situation.
