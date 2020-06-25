SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 stop of the Sportsline Summer Camp trip around high school football was at Episcopal to talk with the Knights.
Everything feels fresh, new, and exciting at Episcopal. Not only are the players and coaches being reunited after months of being apart but they’re doing so in a brand new, 24,000-square foot facility. The Knights’ immaculate new athletic fieldhouse is making the operation feel more like a small college than a high school.
The Knights’ offense will be directed by senior quarterback Dylan Mehrotra. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat QB started for the first time last season, grinding through some early season mistakes before the game slowed down for him during the stretch run.
Senior running back Ryan Armwood, who was a 1,300-yard rusher and WAFB Player of the Week last season, will provide the offense with an explosive weapon.
Head coach Travis Bourgeous, who’s been commanding the Episcopal sidelines since 2000, said the Knights lost a host of defensive players from last year but with veterans like linebacker Oliver Jack returning, along with a total of 17 seniors, Episcopal can’t wait for the 2020 season to begin.
