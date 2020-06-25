Hazmat crews respond to train derailment in Walker; power lines down

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to an overturned tanker car in Walker.
A portion of Highway 190 from Cane Market Road to North Corbin Avenue is closed in both directions following the train’s derailment. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Drivers are also unable to cross the tracks at Hwy. 449.
According to Louisiana State Police, a tanker car is leaking refrigerated liquid carbon dioxide.
According to the Livingston Police Chief, several cars off track took out power lines, causing power outages to people living in the area.
A hazmat crew, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Walker Police Department, and LSP are on scene.
