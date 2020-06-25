Gonzales Cinema to reopen June 26, showing fan-favorite movies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Cinema will reopen Friday, June 26 with a lineup of fan-favorite classics and pre-pandemic releases, according to an announcement from its Memphis-based parent company Malco Theatres.
The movie theatre will be showing the following fan-favorite classics:
- The Goonies
- Raiders Of The Lost Ark
- Grease
- Jaws
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Madagascar
- Back To The Future
Pre-pandemic movies include:
Trolls: World Tour
I Still Believe
The Invisible Man
Gonzales Cinema will also show new films next month, like Disney’s Mulan on July 24.
Tickets are available online by clicking here.
