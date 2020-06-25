FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains winding down; Air Quality Alert issued Friday due to Saharan dust

The weekend will not be a washout, but be ready for rain both days. Set rain probabilities Saturday at 40% to 50% and then nudge them to 50% to 60% Sunday. After morning starts in low to mid 70s both days, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The good news is most neighborhoods will see well under 1″ of rain over the weekend. However, isolated totals resulting from localized downpours certainly could top 1″ to 2″.