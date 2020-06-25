FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains winding down; Air Quality Alert issued Friday due to Saharan dust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The influx of Saharan dust gave Thursday’s sky a gray, hazy, and almost overcast look through the day. Showers and storms arrived in the afternoon and covered a large portion of the WAFB area. They prompted a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along with pockets of hail and some howling winds for parts of the viewing area. By 3 p.m., WAFB was receiving reports of damage in the area.
The regional forecasts indicate the dust will be even heavier Friday, and that has prompted the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to issue an Air Quality Action Day for unusually high concentrations of particulates in the air. That’s exceptionally rare. Conversations with LDEQ personnel indicate there has only been one other day on the books when an Action Day was issued for non-ozone-related issues.
Showers and a few storms will extend into the evening, then taper off for the night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy, in part due to the dust.
It will be a muggy Friday morning start under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, with daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick in the low to mid 70s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon under a hazy, mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Set rain chances for Friday afternoon at about 20%.
The weekend will not be a washout, but be ready for rain both days. Set rain probabilities Saturday at 40% to 50% and then nudge them to 50% to 60% Sunday. After morning starts in low to mid 70s both days, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The good news is most neighborhoods will see well under 1″ of rain over the weekend. However, isolated totals resulting from localized downpours certainly could top 1″ to 2″.
The Storm Team’s outlook for next week keeps mainly afternoon showers and storms in the picture each day. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.
The First Alert forecast includes rain chances at 40% to 50% from Monday through Thursday, with rain chances currently set at 50% to 60% for Friday and the following weekend. The NWS Weather Prediction Center is anticipating seven-day rain totals ranging from 0.5″ to 1.5″ for most of the WAFB region, but as a reminder, locally higher totals are likely.
