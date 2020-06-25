FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain possible today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A MUCH different scan this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. No rainfall to speak of yet, however, with more rain/storms expected later today, SE LA and SW MS remains under a Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Thursday.
We’re looking at a 60% - 70% coverage, primarily this afternoon, and some thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall.
The high temperature today topping out in the low/mid 80°s.
A few scattered showers linger overnight – 30% coverage – with a low of 74°.
Tomorrow, we’ll be able to dry out (at least for a while); sun/cloud mix, isolated showers and heating up Friday afternoon – into the upper 80°s.
