Before you dive in, brush up on your aquatic safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On a hot summer day, out on the water or poolside sounds, like the best place to be. These are also dangerous spots, if you don’t know how to swim.
The pros at the A.C. Lewis YMCA takes us through the importance of aquatics safety.
“It’s nothing to be afraid of, as long as you know what your abilities are,” said Christian Engle, President and CEO of the YMCA.
A safe and family-fun time at the pool starts with knowing how to handle the water. It’s important that mom, dad, and the kiddos feel comfortable.
“I think if both parties know how to swim and be safe, then it just creates the best atmosphere possible,” said Engle.
And even if you aren’t poolside often, chances are you’re around some type of water here in Louisiana.
“So many of us go out on boats or we walk along the river, and you never know what’s going to happen,” said Engle.
Water safety or swimming lessons are a great way to build poolside confidence. You can sign up for group or one-on-one lessons at the YMCA this summer.
Adora Dismukes is an instructor at the YMCA, she teaches people of all ages how to swim. When it comes to kids, she starts with the safety basics.
“Like how to float, what to do if you fall into the water, how to get back to the side, stuff like that,” said the local swim instructor.
Dismukes says it’s all about introducing the water to kids, little by little. So, for parents at home, the bathtub is a good place to start.
“Bathtubs are actually really good. You’re there, it’s not that much water. It’s like what, a foot or two deep? So you know, kind of splash them, have toys so they can get used to the water,” Dismukes said.
And when you make it to the pool, Dismukes’ number one rule is to never run on the pool deck. It could be wet and you could seriously hurt yourself.
She has the same concern about diving. If the pool is too shallow, don’t try to dive in. Many public pools may have signs posted to indicate the water’s depth or the pool’s rules.
Also, never leave children unsupervised near the water. Lifeguards are on duty at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, but a parent or guardian should also be present.
These tips can help keep your family in the pool and out of the emergency room.
