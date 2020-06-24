NWS confirms at least one tornado touch down near Indepedence, La.; hundreds without power in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple tornado warnings were issued throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi Wednesday morning as heavy rainfall moved through the area.
The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado touched down near Independence, La.
According to Entergy’s outage map, over 1,735 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The St. George Fire Department says multiple vehicles were struck by debris on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 between Bluebonnet and Essen.
There are multiple homes in the Drusilla Lane area that have damage including trees into homes.
Trees that had fallen onto I-12 near Airline Highway have been removed.
