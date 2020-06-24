STREAMING AT 3:30 PM: Press conference about status of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor Edwards will hold a press conference Wednesday to address growing concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, June 22, Gov. Edwards announced the state would not move to Phase 3 due to those concerns. The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.
Across the U.S., new coronavirus cases have surged to their highest level in two months and back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.
Louisiana ranks seventh out of 23 states across the country experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases
Wednesday’s press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired live on WAFB’s broadcast and streamed here and on all our digital platforms.
