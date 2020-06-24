SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp for Wednesday, June 24 featured a trip to Gonzales to visit with the East Ascension Spartans.
Since 2017, the first 11 weeks of the season have treated East Ascension well. The Spartans have a pair of nine-win seasons and a 10-win season that all ended with first-round playoff wins in their own backyard.
However, when week 12 approaches, that’s when things fall short.
In the last three years, the Spartans have watched their season end by one possession in the second or quarterfinal round of the postseason. Their most recent loss was a 21-13 upset at No. 20 seed Ruston.
EA is now preparing for the season and looking to break the current trend.
