Senate uses newly-found money to pay for business tax breaks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate’s budget committee advanced their version of the budget Wednesday, June 24 that uses newly-freed money to pay for business tax breaks instead of restoring cuts to higher education and health care.
The $32 million became available when Governor John Bel Edwards and Treasurer John Schroder compromised on a fight over unclaimed property money.
The coronavirus pandemic blew a nearly-billion dollar hole in state revenues, but lawmakers are using federal Coronavirus aid to stave off most cuts. TOPS, K-12 schools, and social services would be fully funded, but colleges stand to take a $22 million cut and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) would lose about $47 million.
Bills that aim to ease the tax burden on businesses that are reeling after the economic shutdown have flown out of House and Senate committees, but they’ve hit roadblocks because lawmakers are constitutionally required to balance the books. The freed money allows lawmakers to slash taxes without further cutting state services.
The senate committee would also delay some pay raises for state workers, though they could get their money in October if lawmakers decide the economy is in better shape. They expressed concern about “optics” of civil service workers receiving raises while hundreds of thousands of Louisianans are unemployed.
The legislature must pass a budget during the special legislative session that ends June 30.
