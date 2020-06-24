Portions of Baton Rouge cleaning up after major storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Portions of Baton Rouge are buzzing Wednesday morning with sounds of chainsaws and generators due to a severe storm that swept across the area overnight.
It was around 4:30 a.m. when Bruce Breazeale noticed the storm was getting stronger.
“It was starting to rain pretty good,” he told WAFB’s Austin Kemker. “Then I heard the hail, and then I heard the wind come up, and then I started getting scared.”
He ran down the hall and woke up his wife. She asked, “what’s happening,” and he just said, “tornado!”
“In a matter of seconds, it was over and it was quiet. It was just gone,” he said. “But for about a minute, it was horrible.”
During that minute, the storm managed to knock down a massive tree, slicing Breazeale’s truck in half.
“When I was finally able to come out and see that it fell on my truck, I said, ‘well, looks like I’m going to get a new truck,” he said with a laugh. “It sliced it like a knife, right down the backseat.”
Thankfully, the truck was the only thing seriously damaged from the storm.
“It didn’t hit the house, we’re okay, so we’re blessed everything turned out okay,” he added.
The rest of the Westminster neighborhood, which is located between I-10 and I-12 in between Bluebonnet and Essen, looks similar to Breazeale’s house. But thankfully, they too escaped without injury.
Officials say there were no reports of injury to those inside a home. However, there were some vehicle crashes that can be directly attributed to the storm.
The St. George Fire Department reports that multiple vehicles were struck by debris on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 between Bluebonnet and Essen.
Trees that had fallen onto I-12 near Airline Highway have been removed.
Several businesses along Essen Lane near the Interstate were also damaged.
