New businesses creating more job opportunities during pandemic

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Off the Hook restaurant recently opened its newest location in Gonzales with a parking lot full of customers.
”We are extremely excited to see the great response from the community,” said Paxton Moreaux, director of operations.
Moreaux says they were scheduled to open earlier, however, things were delayed because of COVID-19.
”There were a ton plans to open up at the end of April, but because of equipment delays, tables, chairs, etc.,” said Moreaux.
Moreaux says they also encountered issues with getting necessary paperwork filed as state and city offices were temporarily closed. Nearly 300 new businesses in the capital city and surrounding areas registered to open from March to June of 2020, creating more job opportunities for the community.
“We have about 30 people hired. We are going to continue hiring from shift managers to cooks and to cashiers, so we hope to get anywhere between 40 and 45 people hired,” said Moreaux.
People looking for work can also visit www.laworks.net for a list of available jobs.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.