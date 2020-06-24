Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Avegno speak about recent rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The health director of New Orleans gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in New Orleans.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno expressed concern about large gatherings and the spread of the Coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases across Louisiana are in the rise and that is after a slow down for some time.
New Orleans is following that trend. Health leaders say they are concerned and they say there has been a significant increase in the amount of young people who are testing positive for the virus.
They believe that this is happening because of large gatherings and right now the city says it is investigating several businesses for not allowing the guidelines.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the consequences could be great and it could result in businesses being shut down.
The city says they will be forming an enforcement task force to investigate future incidents.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the NOPD has already responded to large social gatherings and they will shut them down.
Cantrell says it’s about preventing community spread and she stressed again that it is mandatory to wear masks and practice social distancing.
