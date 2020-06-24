Lotus Food Pantry hosting free drive-thru food giveaway for seniors

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is hosting yet another free drive-thru food giveaway event at its Lotus Food Pantry on Friday, June 26.
The event will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Coppermill Elementary School, located at 1300 Independence Blvd. in Zachary.
The event is open to all seniors living in East Baton Rouge Parish. Food will be distributed while supplies last.
Participating seniors should drive up to the school, pop the trunk of their car, and wait for an EBRCOA staff member to put groceries, lunch, and other supplies in their vehicle. Supplies distributed will include groceries, gallons of milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, face masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.
“We’ve been fortunate to host food distribution events in every corner of the parish during the pandemic. This week’s event will be strategically placed in Zachary’s heart to provide our seniors in the Zachary, Baker, Central, and Chaneyville areas access to fresh groceries. These events are invaluable to our seniors, and the demand grows astronomically with each one,” said Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA.
For more information about the event, call EBRCOA at 225-923-8000 or email info@ebrcoa.org.
