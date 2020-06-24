FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms continue to move through; Flash Flood Watch in effect thru Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB area and will remain in effect into Thursday evening.
It has been a very busy Wednesday for the Storm Team with a series of Tornado Warnings during the morning and occasional warnings popping up through the afternoon as well.
We believe the severe threat will subside Wednesday evening and into the night, although there are no absolute guarantees. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a Marginal Risk of severe storms into Thursday’s sunrise. While we might not see any warnings overnight, the Storm Team still expects isolated to scattered showers and the potential for a couple of rumbles of thunder through the night and into early Thursday morning.
Set overnight rain chances at about 40%, with scattered rains when you wake up. Daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low 70s.
Thursday looks to be another wet day across the entire WAFB region, with rain chances set at 70% or more over the course of the day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning will lead into scattered to numerous showers and storms into the afternoon. The severe threat is not zero for Thursday, but it should be considerably lower than what we experienced Wednesday. However, much like Wednesday, we could see some locally heavy rains with spots reporting 1″ to 2″ or more for the day. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 80s.
Rain chances will drop back to 20% or so Friday. Look for a Friday morning start in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Interestingly, at least a part of that reduction in the rain chances could be linked to the surge of Saharan dust that’s expected to arrive over the area in the coming days.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though the dust is going to keep rain chances low for very long. The First Alert forecast for the upcoming weekend calls for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances running at 40% to 50% for the two days. Morning starts will be in the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.
The outlook for next week calls for much of the same: rain chances at 40% to 50% each day during the work week, with morning starts in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
As for the tropics, we said goodbye to Dolly earlier Wednesday after its brief run as a tropical storm. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, the extent of Saharan dust, considered by many satellite experts to be the biggest slug of dust ever observed in the present satellite era, will help put a lid on development at least for the next few days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.