FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms continue to move through; Flash Flood Watch in effect thru Thursday evening

Thursday looks to be another wet day across the entire WAFB region, with rain chances set at 70% or more over the course of the day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning will lead into scattered to numerous showers and storms into the afternoon. The severe threat is not zero for Thursday, but it should be considerably lower than what we experienced Wednesday. However, much like Wednesday, we could see some locally heavy rains with spots reporting 1″ to 2″ or more for the day. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 80s.